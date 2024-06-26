Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 5,172 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 196,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 554,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,276,000 after purchasing an additional 170,045 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 35,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,252,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,570. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.