Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 87,640 Shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,640 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 1.18% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,962,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,635 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFZ traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,800. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Profile

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

