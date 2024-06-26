Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 631 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 76.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

D traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. 2,642,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,919. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

