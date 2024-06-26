Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,099 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,097,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,465,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Shares of VSMV stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $139.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

