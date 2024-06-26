Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,099 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMVFree Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,097,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,465,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VSMV stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $139.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.