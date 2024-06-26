Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 257 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after buying an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,424,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after buying an additional 167,401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,477,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,541,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,844. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $400.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

