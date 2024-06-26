Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after buying an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,745,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,623. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.