Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,238,000 after purchasing an additional 480,055 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,303,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,250,000 after purchasing an additional 110,739 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,155,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,604. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $46.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.