Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,579 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.64. The company had a trading volume of 402,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,801. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

