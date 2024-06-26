Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 126.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $769,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after buying an additional 2,523,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8,336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,262 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,129,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,912,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $156.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 309,730 shares of company stock valued at $38,545,301 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

