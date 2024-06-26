Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,470 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $891,000. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,312,000. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP remained flat at $48.48 during trading on Tuesday. 536,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,413. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

