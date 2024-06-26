SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.75

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.75 and last traded at $148.75, with a volume of 1605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.79.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.10.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 501,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,086,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,200.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,304,000 after acquiring an additional 293,502 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,776,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 152,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,745 shares during the period.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

