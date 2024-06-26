SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SPYG traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.08. 7,102,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.21. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $81.32.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.