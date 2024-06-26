Spectris (LON:SXS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,748.00

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,748 ($34.86) and last traded at GBX 2,757.80 ($34.98), with a volume of 677404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,790 ($35.39).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($107.83) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($53.91) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.95) to GBX 3,520 ($44.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,435 ($56.26) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,441 ($81.71).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,995.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,219.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,412.18.

In related news, insider Alison Henwood purchased 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,266 ($41.43) per share, with a total value of £34,390.98 ($43,626.77). In related news, insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.61), for a total value of £61,107.09 ($77,517.56). Also, insider Alison Henwood bought 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,266 ($41.43) per share, for a total transaction of £34,390.98 ($43,626.77). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,350. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

