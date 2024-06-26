State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.49. 1,156,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,799. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on STT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STT

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.