Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June 25th (AGYS, ATLC, BRO, CATO, CRVL, DBD, IMO, KMB, PUK, QRVO)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 25th:
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Cato (NYSE:CATO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
