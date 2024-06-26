StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.70. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 10.17%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

