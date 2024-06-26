StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVBG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Everbridge

Everbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

Everbridge stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $18,568,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $15,842,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $7,016,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $6,078,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 554,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 183,471 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.