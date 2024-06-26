StockNews.com Lowers Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Hold

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGYS. William Blair assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Agilysys stock traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $101.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,744. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.95.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,637.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,392 shares of company stock worth $67,319,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 421.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $3,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Agilysys by 159.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

