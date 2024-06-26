StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Declares Dividend of $0.00

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
StorageVault Canada Trading Down 0.6 %
StorageVault Canada stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,012. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.36.
