Stratis 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $31,061.19 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $31,061.19 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.38 or 0.05546882 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00042944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.