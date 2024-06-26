Substratum Market Capitalization Hits $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.17 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,812.35 or 1.00036572 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005691 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00079318 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023956 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

