Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 2,203 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 740.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

IYE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.18. 178,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,616. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.