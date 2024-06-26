Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 5,349 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS NJAN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,446 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

