Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 2,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Fortinet by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. 5,246,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,438. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

