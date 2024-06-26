Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,701. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

