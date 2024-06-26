Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,352,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,976,274. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

