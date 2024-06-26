Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,958 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 1.78% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $463,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

XBJA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. 117,592 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

