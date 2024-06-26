Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.35. 4,220,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.37. The company has a market cap of $230.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

