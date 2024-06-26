Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.30. The stock had a trading volume of 112,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,559. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average is $99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 127.72%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

