Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Booking by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Booking by 8.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $33.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4,014.38. The company had a trading volume of 150,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,577. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,605.00 and a twelve month high of $4,033.00. The firm has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,726.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,614.06.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

