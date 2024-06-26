Sunpointe LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sunpointe LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.8% of Sunpointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.57. 2,074,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,748. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $270.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.30 and a 200 day moving average of $250.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

