Sunpointe LLC Buys 591 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. 2,439,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

