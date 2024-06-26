Sunpointe LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.0% of Sunpointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $2,211,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.8 %

TSM stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,446,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,207,462. The company has a market capitalization of $895.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $184.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

