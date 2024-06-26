Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 57,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 197,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

