Syscoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.13 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $97.48 million and $1.13 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,767.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.63 or 0.00614851 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00042834 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00073635 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Syscoin Coin Profile
Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 789,698,811 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Syscoin Coin Trading
