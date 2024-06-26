Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.30. 103,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7,568% from the average session volume of 1,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Taisei Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

