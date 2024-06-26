Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,457,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208,385 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 4.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $470,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.52. 6,547,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,133,987. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $184.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.