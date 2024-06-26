Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.56. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $164.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARO. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.