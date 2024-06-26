TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $53.43 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,700 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for 13.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $53,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,320. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day moving average of $150.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,302 shares of company stock valued at $43,826,732 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

