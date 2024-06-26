TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $6.38 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,000. Moderna makes up 1.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Moderna by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.02.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,086,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,199,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,086,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,199,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 5,178 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $766,810.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,591.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 396,255 shares of company stock valued at $54,210,631. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $15.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,661,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,997. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

