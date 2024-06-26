TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Makes New Investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 157,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 173,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. 5,247,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,943,834. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 23,124 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $175,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,231,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,331,396.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 23,124 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $175,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,231,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,331,396.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,539,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,876. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.