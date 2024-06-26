Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $12.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,648,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,317,000 after buying an additional 1,747,251 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 268,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

