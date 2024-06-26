Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 803,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 911,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

TERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $431.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 138,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $856,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,152.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 578,500 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

