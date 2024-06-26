Tezos Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $786.40 million and $18.15 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000699 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,007,312,099 coins and its circulating supply is 986,747,690 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.