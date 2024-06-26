The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Announces GBX 33 Dividend

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Berkeley Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded down GBX 32 ($0.41) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,622 ($58.63). 378,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,016.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,821.45. The firm has a market cap of £4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,801 ($48.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,360 ($67.99).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.79) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Rachel Downey bought 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,712 ($59.77) per share, with a total value of £19,884.64 ($25,224.71). 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

