The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Cut by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,642,519,000 after purchasing an additional 892,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.59. 2,414,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,547,776. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.49.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

