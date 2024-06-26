The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by DLK Investment Management LLC

DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.8% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 65.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 45.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 774,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,533,000 after acquiring an additional 243,299 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $73.60. 721,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,131. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

