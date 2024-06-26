The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.13

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.68. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 160.80 ($2.04). The company had a trading volume of 812,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,018. The firm has a market cap of £810.29 million, a PE ratio of -2,673.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a one year low of GBX 128.20 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 168.15 ($2.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.05.

Get The Global Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Global Smaller Companies Trust

In related news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 6,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £10,002.93 ($12,689.24). In other The Global Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 6,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £10,002.93 ($12,689.24). Also, insider Graham Oldroyd bought 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.63 ($25,290.66). Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.