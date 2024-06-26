The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.11.

EPAM opened at $181.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.92 and a 200-day moving average of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

