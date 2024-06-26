The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,769,555 shares of company stock valued at $100,335,332 and have sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,701,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 50,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

